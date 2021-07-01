BrightSphere to Report Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company. Through Acadian Asset Management, its sole operating subsidiary with approximately $111 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 20211, BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

1 Reflects the announced divestitures of Campbell Global, Thompson Siegal & Walmsley, and Investment Counselors of Maryland, and gives effect for the completed sale of Landmark Partners LLC, which was completed on June 2, 2021.

