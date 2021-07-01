Proofpoint to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of the market on July 29, 2021. Due to the Company’s pending acquisition by Thoma Bravo, as announced on April 26, 2021, there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss those financial results.



