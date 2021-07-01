checkAd

Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Differentiated by Clinical Trials, World-Class Management

Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "GW Pharma Sells for Bilions; Psychedelic Company Following Similar Path."

Many companies are angling to capitalize on the emergence of psychedelics for therapeutic indications, but only a select few pharmaceutical companies are entering Phase 2a clinical trials, including Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF). Tryp’s pipeline is comprised of its Psilocybin-for-Neuropsychiatric Disorders, or PFN, program that includes TRP-8802, the initial oral formulation of psilocybin for Tryp’s Phase 2a clinical trials, and TRP-8803, a proprietary formulation with novel method of administration planned to be used for Phase 2a trials.

With world-class management and advisors, Tryp is advancing its PFN program into Phase 2a clinical studies, a derisking factor not seen in most peers. Furthermore, Tryp is differentiated by evaluating indications outside the limited mental health conditions that others in the space are pursuing.

About Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp’s psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN(TM) (“PFN”), program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp’s lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than five million people in the United States. The company is also preparing to initiate a phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with the Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma. Soft-tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft-tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for orphan drug status.

For more information about the company, please visit www.TrypTherapeutics.com.

