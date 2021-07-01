PDS Biotechnology Joins Russell Microcap Index

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, was added to the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective on June 28, according to the FTSE Russell website.

“Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index underscores the progress we are making towards potentially improving the effectiveness of cancer therapy and increasing shareholder value by progressing our three (3) Phase 2 clinical programs for our lead HPV-cancer immunotherapy PDS0101," said Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, President and CEO of PDS Biotech. "Inclusion in the Index significantly benefits our Company and shareholders by elevating our visibility within the global investment community. We look forward to continuing to progress the clinical development of PDS0101 while also moving additional oncology pipeline products into human testing within the next year."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells capable of targeting and killing tumors. Our immuno-oncology product candidates are initially being studied in combination therapy to potentially enhance efficacy without compounding toxicity across a range of cancer types. The company’s lead investigational cancer immunotherapy product PDS0101 is currently in three (3) Phase 2 clinical studies in HPV-associated cancers. Interim data for the company’s most advanced Phase 2 trial was reported in an oral presentation at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on June 7, 2021. The interim results demonstrated strong efficacy in treating the cancer in patients with advanced, treatment-resistant HPV16-positive anal, cervical, head and neck, vaginal and vulvar cancers. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.