checkAd

Medolife Rx Announces Successful Stability Results on Escozine Conjugated With Radioactive Iodine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that the Company has completed a stability study on its lead drug candidate Escozine that was conjugated with radioactive iodine, showing strong stability throughout the study. The preclinical study took place in preparation for next steps of the Company’s clinical trials on Escozine under the guidelines of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Company performed this preclinical study in advance of its impending  Pharmacokinetic (PK) study on Escozine, the next step outlined by the FDA in its response to the Company regarding its Pre-IND submission as a COVID-19 drug. PK studies are designed to measure the body’s intake and clearing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which in Medolife’s case is the polarized scorpion venom peptide in Escozine. An important mechanism of action of the peptide is that it binds only to cancer cells, leaving healthy cells untouched. The peptide in Escozine can also pass the blood-brain barrier, which allows the compound to bind with some of the deadliest types of cancers, such as glioblastomas (brain tumors). Conjugation of Escozine with radioactive iodine allows for researchers to more clearly see where and how Escozine is absorbed and processed in the body. Many APIs do not remain stable when conjugated with radioactive iodine, eliminating the possibility of certain types of PK studies. However, through this preclinical study, Medolife has proven the stability of Escozine paired with radioactive iodine and is prepared to move into a full PK study per the guidelines given by the FDA.

“Beyond our successful stability result on Escozine’s peptide conjugated with radioactive iodine, we were even more excited by its potential applications in the field of diagnostics,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We hope that those who follow our company see how quickly we are moving in this process since receiving our response from the FDA. These programs generally take years and we have wasted no time since receiving the guidelines in preparing for our next steps. We are extremely confident in Escozine’s potential palliative and therapeutic benefits and look forward to updating those interested as soon as possible.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Announces Successful Stability Results on Escozine Conjugated With Radioactive Iodine BURBANK, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
ECMOHO 618 Analysis: the Overall Trend of "Comprehensive Health" in Consumer Products
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus