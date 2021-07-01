Medolife Rx Announces Successful Stability Results on Escozine Conjugated With Radioactive Iodine

BURBANK, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that the Company has completed a stability study on its lead drug candidate Escozine that was conjugated with radioactive iodine, showing strong stability throughout the study. The preclinical study took place in preparation for next steps of the Company’s clinical trials on Escozine under the guidelines of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Company performed this preclinical study in advance of its impending Pharmacokinetic (PK) study on Escozine, the next step outlined by the FDA in its response to the Company regarding its Pre-IND submission as a COVID-19 drug. PK studies are designed to measure the body’s intake and clearing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which in Medolife’s case is the polarized scorpion venom peptide in Escozine. An important mechanism of action of the peptide is that it binds only to cancer cells, leaving healthy cells untouched. The peptide in Escozine can also pass the blood-brain barrier, which allows the compound to bind with some of the deadliest types of cancers, such as glioblastomas (brain tumors). Conjugation of Escozine with radioactive iodine allows for researchers to more clearly see where and how Escozine is absorbed and processed in the body. Many APIs do not remain stable when conjugated with radioactive iodine, eliminating the possibility of certain types of PK studies. However, through this preclinical study, Medolife has proven the stability of Escozine paired with radioactive iodine and is prepared to move into a full PK study per the guidelines given by the FDA.

“Beyond our successful stability result on Escozine’s peptide conjugated with radioactive iodine, we were even more excited by its potential applications in the field of diagnostics,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We hope that those who follow our company see how quickly we are moving in this process since receiving our response from the FDA. These programs generally take years and we have wasted no time since receiving the guidelines in preparing for our next steps. We are extremely confident in Escozine’s potential palliative and therapeutic benefits and look forward to updating those interested as soon as possible.”