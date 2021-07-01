Ehave, Inc. Adds Published Child, Adolescent And Adult Psychiatrist To Its Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Muneer A. Ali to assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms and clinical trials

MIAMI, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, continues its ongoing commitment to strengthen and broaden its capabilities as Dr. Muneer A. Ali joined the Company’s Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Ali will collaborate with other members of Ehave’s Medical Advisory Board to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.



Dr. Muneer A. Ali is a clinical psychiatrist who is the Associate Medical Director and a Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatrist at Amen Clinics, Inc. in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Ali takes a particular interest in ADHD, anxiety disorders, and substance use disorders. He completed his training in Psychiatry at the State University of New York, completed a Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and served as Chief Fellow in his final year. Dr. Ali is double Board-certified in Adult and Child/Adolescent Psychiatry through the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Dr. Ali is a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in General, Child, and Adolescent Psychiatry and holds STATE MEDICAL LICENSES in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Dr. Ali's work has been published in professional journals such as The Neuroscience of Depression: Genetics, Cell Biology, Neurology, Behavior, and Diet, and he has presented at the Talk About Curing Autism Southeast Regional Conference. Dr. Ali has won such prestigious awards as the 2013 American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Educational Outreach Program Award and the 2009 TOUCH Award from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. In addition to his professional accolades, Dr. Ali has taught graduate level courses at the State University of New York at Buffalo. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Nova Southeastern University and performed his postgraduate residency at the State University of New York at Buffalo.