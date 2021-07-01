Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. Announces a Letter to Shareholders from CEO of Napa Wine Brands, Inc.

Dear shareholders,

In light of the many comments and questions we have received over the past week, I felt that addressing our entire business and vision for Napa Wine Brands in a formal manner was very important. Recently, our company was acquired by Golden Triangle Ventures and we are working with their CEO, Steffan Dalsgaard, and their team on launching the many brands and products within Napa Wine Brands.

The first company Napa Wine Brands acquired was The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co., which is an established wine brand that produces award-winning wines, locally grown and milled single varietal extra virgin olive oils, and a variety of award-winning wine vinegars. Currently, the Company offers wines from Napa Valley and Sonoma County, and other California regions.

In addition to manufacturing award-winning products, The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. has a vision of building an outdoorsmen’s winery, similar to a large hunting or fishing lodge. The Lodge’s aesthetic would be comprised of rough-cut wood and open beam architecture. A large rock fireplace would be the centerpiece of the interior and the décor would be comprised of pieces that are reminiscent of an outdoor lifestyle. Management believes this winery would fit into a niche that no other winery in the area has and would cater to the large demographic of individuals who enjoy the outdoor lifestyle. The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Co. is one of many exciting brands and products under the Napa Wine Brands umbrella, with many more to come.

Click here to learn more about our vision of the Lodge Winery: https://thelodgewinery.com/vision

The northern California wine country region, including the counties of Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake and surrounding areas, are home to literally thousands of wineries and wine brands. This region is the No. 1 attraction in California over San Francisco and Disneyland! However, less than half of the wineries in this “NorCal” region have tasting rooms or facilities open to the public. The Lodge Winery & Olive Oil Company will be one of them. Older, established wineries have had decades, and some even over a century, to build their reputations and create their “niche”. Great wine is not enough of a niche to attract tourists or consumers because in this region, pretty much everyone makes great wine. So regardless of how great a wine or a winery may be, without a niche to stand out and attract people it’s very hard to compete.

Currently, our Company does not own any vineyards; we buy our raw materials from contracted suppliers whose procedures and quality standards meet our needs and demands. Many, if not most wineries do this, and literally thousands of wine “brands” do as well, including some of the biggest ones on the market. Our grapes are purchased from vineyards across California from some of the best vineyards and American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in the state. Each bottle of wine details where the grapes were grown and what year the vintage was from. The model we use to produce our products is very similar to many other premium brands out there. Most “vineyards”, whether in Napa, Sonoma or the central valley, are owned by people who sell their grapes but make no wine. They are in the grape growing business, not the wine making business.

Right now, our wine making and bottling facility is in Napa Valley at a place called Napa Wine Company, a family estate established back in the early 1900s. Well, actually it’s in “Oakville”, a small and highly coveted subregion of Napa Valley. Although this facility is fairly large with two bottling lines, dozens of fermentation and storage tanks ranging from 300 gallons to 30,000 gallons, a large barrel room, a laboratory, etc, surrounded by beautiful, world class vineyards, it is not open to the public because it’s a shared facility that we, and numerous other premium wine brands, collectively use to make and bottle our wines. We pay to collectively use this facility because unless you have millions upon millions of dollars to spend, and at least 10 years to sit back and wait for bureaucrats to get their act together, then you’re going to have to use a co-op facility. Hundreds of top wine brands do exactly this throughout all of the wine regions because they’re either not big enough yet to afford their own facility, or they simply cannot obtain the permitting or zoning to build a facility of their own. Both Napa and Sonoma counties have moratoriums for building new wineries. It’s a very lengthy and major process, and there are hundreds on waiting lists.

At the facility, we’re all individuals with our own winemakers and our own methods and wine making secrets, using our own grapes that we purchase from either the vineyards owned by the facility, or from other vineyards and suppliers in other regions that we have lease agreements with. Eventually our goal is to own our own vineyards to grow all of the grapes we desire to grow, while also using our Hydrogen Technology to help increase our crop yields and product quality. This includes our olive orchards and suppliers as well.

As far as marketing goes, because of the unique outdoorsman’s “niche” we have, it opens the door for additional sales and PR through the many outdoor organizations. For instance, we were the only winery ever allowed to display at the four major Sportsmen’s Expo trade shows, (Denver, Sacramento, Long Beach and Scottsdale). We had an amazing response and received many requests to supply hunting and fishing lodges across the nation with wine to serve to their customers while staying at their facilities, including safari outfitters in Africa.

Also because of our uniqueness, we have gotten lots of free TV airtime from people such as Scott Leysath, “The Sporting Chef”, whose show airs on Sunday mornings on The Outdoor Channel. Scott chose our olive oils and vinegars for his shows without charging us any money for advertising because of the quality of our products, which he was impressed with, and what we stand for, because we align with his show’s theme. We’ve been on at least a dozen episodes already. Numerous outdoor publications and organizations have also given us free PR to their followers and members, including organizations who have millions of members and followers… all at no charge because of our uniqueness and what we stand for, which is the outdoor lifestyle.

We also offer custom labeling for weddings and special events. We’ve already been asked to produce specially labeled wines for several outdoor organizations for their annual dinners, fundraising auctions, etc. At the Bass Pro Shops Hall of Fame event, our wine was auctioned and brought not only the highest bids, but was also highly rated and liked by the top executives who were able to have a few glasses of it at the event. The PR company for Bass Pro Shops and many other outdoor themed organizations, magazines, online publications, and venues wanted to tell the world about our wines and our story, again, because of our uniqueness. Due to the Covid shutdowns though, much of this was put on hold until events, stores and other venues open up again, which are just now starting to happen. We’ve been fairly dormant since the Covid shutdowns, but that’s about to rapidly change!

Other marketing plans are through more standard and common channels such as major national distribution companies and getting into not only thousands of small “mom and pop” stores, but also the big box stores, restaurants, hotels, etc. The team at GTVH has connections with several national and regional distributors and are working on that as you read this.

Because of the facility we’re in right now, we can meet the demands of rapid growth without a hiccup, where if we had our own facility and used grapes from our own small vineyards we would be far too limited and would have to outsource too much, which would raise bottom line costs and eat profits. When I was looking for the right facility, I had rapid, massive growth in mind, and after searching and interviewing with dozens of facilities that offer similar services, I knew this was the place I needed to be for success.

After the first project develops, our team will be working on many additional brands and products that fit perfectly into the other divisions within Golden Triangle Ventures. Everyone at our entire table is motivated and determined to work hard and develop Napa Wine Brands into a highly profitable and unique business that provides quality products for the world to enjoy.

Sincerely,

Arron Johnson, CEO

Napa Wine Brands, Inc.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business in.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the Company currently does business in the Medical PPE space as well as the Industrial Hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the Company has a vision to promote, market, and generate sales for a myriad of products and services which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop-shop for all of the Company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production Company. The Company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the Company successfully organize some of the most exciting Electronic Dance Music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves" which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the Company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The Company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its live-streamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The Company has also launched its own record label called Syndicate Bass Records to showcase some of the best Bass Music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the Company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The Company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO", which is a molecular Hydrogen and Oxygen delivery system for Agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the Company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing Hydrogen and Oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations, and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that Hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25%, and in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Universities and multiple third-party testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. To push the development and commercialization of the technology, management is now in the process of moving the Company headquarters from Colorado to Florida, which will transition its operations into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company recently executed a 3-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building, which will help the business in achieving its ultimate goal of commercializing this technology to the world.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & WINE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, which is a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands which are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s Wine Country. The Company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the Company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional Food and Wine Company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The Company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this Company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures which provides an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading Company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.D.s, formulary scientists, and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The Company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs, and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The Company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first Company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard to penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process to get Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our investor relations company website, www.TheWaypointRefinery.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

www.thewaypointrefinery.com

Twitter: @waypointthe

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

Corporate Communications:



InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com