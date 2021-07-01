checkAd

Align Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 28, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, announced today that the Company will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8261 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for one month. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 with conference number 13720779 followed by #. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the same account and conference numbers referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on August 11, 2021.

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers, and is key to accessing Align’s 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero systems and services, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Align Technology
Madelyn Homick
(408) 470-1180
mhomick@aligntech.com 		Zeno Group
Sarah Johnson
(828) 551-4201
sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com




