Safe-T Announces Acquisition of CyberKick, a Provider of SaaS Security and Privacy Solutions

The acquired business generated revenues of approximately $4.2 million in 2020

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) (the “Company”), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced the acquisition of CyberKick Ltd. (“CyberKick”). The closing of the transaction is expected next week, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the delivery of all required documents and approvals, and its cash consideration will be funded with internal cash resources.

CyberKick is a provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security and privacy tools, designed to reduce users’ vulnerability to threats while making them more resilient in their online activity, to prevent and defend against a wide spectrum of cyber threats as well as to provide users with control of their accounts and management of access to sensitive data. The acquisition will complement Safe-T’s secure access portfolio for organizations with the addition of solutions against known and unknown threats and expand its footprint in the private users’ cybersecurity market.

According to unaudited results provided to Safe-T, the acquired business generated revenues of approximately $4.2 million in 2020 and was profitable. 

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T, commented: "The acquisition of CyberKick and the addition of its talented entrepreneurs to Safe-T’s leadership is another important milestone towards accomplishing our mission to provide unique competitive cyber security solutions and to have a significant footprint in the cybersecurity consumer market. We believe the new platform will enrich our innovative technology offering and will support our overall growth, alongside the contribution to our revenue stream.”

Mr. Daniel added: "Following our two previous acquisitions of NetNut Ltd. and Chi Cooked LLC, we are confident in our ability to successfully integrate the new business and to maximize its potential for all the solutions offered by Safe-T. As we invest in the adjustment and migration of some of our technologies and solutions onto the consumer market, the new acquisition, with its well-established online infrastructure and the expertise of its team will provide us with additional ways to reach customers. This is a key pillar in Safe-T's strategic roadmap to become a leading company in the security and privacy markets, expanding our presence and approaching new segments of clients and customers world-wide. We believe that CyberKick’s talented team will help us to steer the company to fulfill its potential.  Cybersecurity Ventures predicts there will be 6 billion internet users by 2022 (75% of the projected world population of 8 billion) — and more than 7.5 billion internet users by 2030 (90% of the projected world population of 8.5 billion, 6 years of age and older)1. Cybercrime has hit the U.S. so hard that a supervisory special agent with the FBI who investigates cyber intrusions told The Wall Street Journal that every American citizen should expect that all of their data (personally identifiable information) has been stolen and is on the dark web2. This is a key pillar in Safe-T's strategic roadmap to become a leading company in the security and fast-growing privacy markets (growth rate of ~20% YOY till 2027, growing from 30B$ to 120B$)2, expanding our presence and approaching new segments of clients and customers world-wide. We believe that CyberKick’s talented team will help us to steer the company to fulfill its potential."

