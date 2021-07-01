checkAd

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces Shareholder Investor Update Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") invites investors to attend its virtual shareholders update meeting on July 12 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics, will host the call and provide an overview of recent announcements, continued improvements to the Company's balance sheet, an overview of the revenue-focused build out of sales and distribution, and the 2021 fiscal strategy for the Company.

The Company’s corporate mission remains to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to our primary target market, the medical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company also looks to leverage these same strategic advantages in partnerships with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) companies.

“To that end significant progress has been made on both fronts and we welcome the opportunity to provide further detail to our investors regarding the material nature of these developments. It's important to share this information with investors, so they understand how to properly value our company," states Loudoun.

Year to Date Achievements and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Closed the acquisition of Primordia assets at a discount and expanded the Company’s cultivation capacity considerably.
  • Closed the acquisition of Castillo Seed Company assets at a discount and fast tracked the Company’s genetics division.
  • Closed the acquisition of American Hemp and Diablo CBD Smoke brands that included inventory valued at $22 million MSRP to add tremendous value to the balance sheet and launch a smokables division.
  • Signed an LOI to acquire Bohemian Beverage Co. and to mitigate risk in the Company’s entry into the CBD Beverage market.
  • Added key personnel to roll out plans for an in-house processing division and secured a Contract of Purchase and Sale to acquire a 37,000-square-foot light industrial building located just outside of San Diego and 55 minutes from the Sol Valley Ranch. It will serve as a new head office and support the Company’s plan to build out the largest first-in-class post processing facility in the U.S.
  • Launched TruLife Biotech, LLC., a biotech division to focus on the development and advancement of innovative cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals, skincare products and wellness brands.
  • Executed an agreement with CINVESTAV, Mexico, a leading Latin American academic research institution, to advance research targeting endocannabinoid system (ECS) deficiencies.
  • Signed an Exclusive Sales and Distribution Agreement for Mexico and Central America with Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo. Their customer base includes Amazon, Nissan, Unilever, and Walmart, and access to 37 main chain stores, 18 chains of department stores and 49 specialized chains. All together they contribute to 32,192 points of sale in Mexico alone, with additional active relationships in several other Latin American countries.
  • Initiated the Company’s first sales and distribution into the U.S.-based wholesale and retail markets including our first sale to Curaleaf.

2021 and Beyond

