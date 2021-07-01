Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces Shareholder Investor Update Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") invites investors to attend its virtual shareholders update meeting on July 12 at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics, will host the call and provide an overview of recent announcements, continued improvements to the Company's balance sheet, an overview of the revenue-focused build out of sales and distribution, and the 2021 fiscal strategy for the Company.

The Company’s corporate mission remains to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to our primary target market, the medical, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries. The Company also looks to leverage these same strategic advantages in partnerships with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) companies.