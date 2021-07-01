Big Y and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) to deploy New Telemedicine Program

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary has signed a Telemedicine Service …

Bonum Health will provide affordable telemedicine services to the patients of all Big Y pharmacies by offering Bonum Health's signature Mobile Health Services and prescriber program, staffed by over 600 board-certified medical providers. The partnership also provides Big Y patients direct access to prescription discount savings through Bonum Health. The gap between uninsured and under-insured consumers across Massachusetts and Connecticut widens daily, and consumers are demanding easier access to affordable healthcare providers.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / TRxADE HEALTH INC. (NASDAQ:MEDS) an integrated drug procurement, delivery, and healthcare platform, today announced that Bonum Health, a Digital Healthcare business subsidiary has signed a Telemedicine Service Distribution Deal with Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers within their supermarkets in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

"Big Y wanted to expand our digital healthcare offerings and to enhance our collaborative care network. Bonum Health is a strategic partner that helps us diversify our in-store and community digital healthcare services. Their mobile application enables a turn-key Telemedicine and Prescriptions Savings tool to seamlessly integrate into our Big Y pharmacies," stated Steve Nordstrom, Director of Center Store and Pharmacy.

Ashton Maaraba, President of Bonum Health noted, "We are thrilled and fortunate to team up with Big Y and their outstanding Health & Wellness leadership and in-store staff. Big Y pharmacy leadership recognized an opportunity to provide greater access to deeply discounted low-cost care to their patients, in combination with furthering their prescription discounts, under our unique digital platform, and Big Y chose Bonum Health. We are looking forward to serving each Big Y consumer household."

About TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S. The Company operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace serving a total of 12,100+ members nationwide, fostering price transparency and under the Bonum Health brand, offering patient centric telehealth services. For info on TRxADE HEALTH, please visit the Company's IR website at investors.trxadegroup.com.