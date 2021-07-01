Despite coronavirus crisis dpa slightly increases revenue and profit
Annual Report 2020
https://ots.de/QylNAa
Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa),
has successfully completed the 2020 financial year. In a difficult market
environment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the core company, Deutsche
Presse-Agentur GmbH, succeeded in increasing revenue to 93.9 million euros
(2019: 93.0 million). Its profit amounted to 1.6 million euros (2019: 1.3
million). The dpa group with its subsidiaries and holdings has also shown
positive growth for 2020, with group revenue increasing to 143.9 million euros
(2019: 142.5 million). These figures were announced by dpa today at its 72nd
shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.
