Calvin Klein Fragrances Announces the Global Debut of the Advertising Campaign for Calvin Klein Defy a New Men’s Fragrance

Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Calvin Klein Fragrances, a division of Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY], today revealed the worldwide global advertising campaign for Calvin Klein Defy, a new men’s fragrance featuring award-winning actor Richard Madden as the face of this new chapter within the Calvin Klein fragrance portfolio. The fragrance and campaign embrace a journey of defiance while exploring authentic truths and the contrasts within.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005525/en/

Calvin Klein Defy (Photo: Business Wire)

Calvin Klein Defy (Photo: Business Wire)

The campaign features Madden in a series of vulnerable, self-reflecting and authentic moments that culminate into a courageous leap of faith, a symbolic metaphor for personal defiance and daring to take risks. The accompanying still visual translates the powerful essence of the campaign featuring Madden seated on a rooftop with a rebellious stare in iconic Calvin Klein jeans and a timeless Calvin Klein white t-shirt. The advertising campaign will be featured globally and supported by digital, social, print and TV.

“It’s been an exciting opportunity to partner with Calvin Klein on this new launch for Calvin Klein Fragrances,” said Madden. “Making the Calvin Klein Defy campaign was an amazing experience; I’m excited about this partnership and our work together.”

The Calvin Klein Defy fragrance features a daring contrast of invigorating freshness and powerful woods. Crafted by Anne Flipo, Master Perfumer, and Senior Perfumers Pascal Gaurin and Loc Dong of IFF, the fragrance defies expectations and evokes the ethos of the campaign opening with an addictive blend of citrus highlighted by crisp Bergamot and fresh Lavender Absolute. The heart of the fragrance and star ingredient, Vetiver Oil, is responsibly sourced from Haiti, and provides a vibrant earthiness and irresistible rugged texture that compliments a rich and alluring base of Amber notes.

The masculine and woody fresh scent is captured in a modern and minimalist glass bottle carved with curved rounded edges and sharp linear lines, representing the duality of vulnerability and courage on the path to defiance. The cap and carton pay homage to Calvin Klein jeans with a matte textured blue denim inspired embossed finish and striking silver branding.

