Veracyte Announces Two Pre-Eminent Physician Appointments, Further Strengthening Medical Team

“We couldn’t be more excited for Dr. Bulman and Dr. Marcom, two well-respected physicians with exceptional experience and credentials in their respective fields, to be part of the Veracyte team,” said Giulia C. Kennedy, Ph.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific officer and chief medical officer. “Their appointments demonstrate our sincere commitment to building a world-class medical team to support our growing menu of advanced genomic tests that address unmet needs throughout the patient journey. Their expertise will be especially critical as we prepare to launch new products and make these products broadly available to patients, including in global markets.”

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, today announced key appointments that expand and further strengthen the company’s medical team. William A. Bulman, M.D. and Paul Kelly Marcom, M.D, have joined the company as medical director for Lung Cancer and medical director for Breast Cancer, respectively. Both physician executives report to Richard T. Kloos, M.D., Veracyte’s executive medical director.

Dr. Bulman most recently served as associate professor of Medicine at Columbia University and the director of Interventional Bronchoscopy at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He has worked in pulmonology for 15 years, with clinical interests in interventional bronchoscopy and advanced diagnostic bronchoscopy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and the pulmonary complications of lung cancer. Dr. Bulman also served as course director for the Pulmonary Medicine Section of the first-year curriculum at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, director of the medical school’s Scholarly Projects Program, medical director of the High-Risk Lung Nodule Assessment Center, and the medical director of Columbia Pulmonary Associates, a private practice group.

He has been a research investigator in multiple clinical trials involving bronchoscopic treatments and lung imaging. These included the AEGIS trials, which were used to develop and validate Veracyte’s Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier, as well as the company’s Percepta Nasal Swab test for improved early lung cancer detection.

Dr. Bulman graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed internships in both surgery and medicine before residency training in Internal Medicine. He served as a chief resident in Medicine and later completed fellowship training in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Columbia.