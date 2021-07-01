Take-Two Interactive Software Acquires Dynamixyz

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that it has acquired privately-held Dynamixyz, a world-class leader in video-based facial animation services. Founded in 2010 in Cesson-Sévigné, France, Dynamixyz owns and operates a suite of leading-edge, proprietary motion capture, facial-analysis, and full 3D processing tools and technology that combines computer graphics, computer vision, and machine learning. Over the past decade, Dynamixyz has been a valued partner of the entertainment industry, including Take-Two's wholly-owned labels, Rockstar Games and 2K, and has worked on such acclaimed projects as Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K21, the animated series Love, Death & Robots, and movies, including Avengers: Endgame. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Take-Two's acquisition of Dynamixyz is the Company's latest strategic initiative to invest further in its internal development capabilities and to continue its goal to be the most creative, innovative, and efficient entertainment company. Dynamixyz is led by Gaspard Breton, CEO, PhD, Nicolas Stoiber, CTO, PhD, and Olivier Aubault, Managing Director, PhD, and is comprised of a team of more than 15 professionals, with more than 40 combined years of related R&D acumen and expertise. Dynamixyz will operate as a division of Take-Two and work exclusively with the Company's publishing labels and studios. Mr. Breton will continue to oversee Dynamixyz and report to Scott Belmont, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Take-Two Interactive Software.

“Dynamixyz's revolutionary facial analysis technology and services is a highly complementary and strategic addition to Take-Two's world-class publishing and development structure," said Michael Worosz, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategy and Independent Publishing for Take-Two. “Gaspard and the visionary team at Dynamixyz have a well-earned reputation for providing the widest and smartest range of facial motion capture solutions to the entertainment industry, and their work has captivated millions of people around the world from the box office to the living room. We're thrilled to have them join our team, incorporate their proprietary technologies and creative wonder into our future offerings, and to continue to evolve their capabilities and solutions.”