Life Storage, Inc. Announces Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the Company’s quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $2.96 per share that, based on yesterday’s closing share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 2.8%. The dividend will be paid on July 26, 2021 to Shareholders of record on July 14, 2021.

