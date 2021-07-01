MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

Woodstock, NY, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE: HIE) (the “Fund”) declares cash distributions of $0.048 per share for each of July, August, and September 2021.

HIE: CUSIP–600379 101

Declaration Ex-Date Record Payable July 1, 2021 July 22, 2021 July 23, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 1, 2021 August 23, 2021 August 24, 2021 August 31, 2021 July 1, 2021 September 22, 2021 September 23, 2021 September 30, 2021

The Fund’s current indicated distribution rate based on its closing price on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, 2021 ($10.48) is 5.50%. The current indicated rate based on the Fund’s net asset value per share ($11.10) is 5.19%. The Fund intends to pay monthly distributions to its shareholders.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the Adviser’s recommended amount of any potential distribution to shareholders. The Board of Trustees will monitor the Fund’s distribution level. The Fund’s distribution rate may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and projected market returns, Fund performance and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in the Fund’s distribution rate at a future time. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Woodstock, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of March 31, 2021 were approximately $2.8 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for nearly three decades.

For information, call shareholder servicing:

American Stock Transfer

1-800-937-5449

CONTACT: Catherine Johnston, CFA Miller/Howard Investments, Inc. 8456799166 cjohnston@mhinvest.com