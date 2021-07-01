checkAd

POTTERY BARN KIDS AND POTTERY BARN TEEN LAUNCH A NEW COLLABORATION WITH HOPE FOR FLOWERS BY TRACY REESE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, portfolio brands of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, recently debuted a new collaboration in partnership with Hope for Flowers, the sustainable clothing brand created by fashion designer, Tracy Reese. The collaboration consists of colorful and sophisticated bedroom collections that are responsibly sourced and feature vibrant floral prints inspired by Tracy Reese’s fashion designs.

When designing the new collaboration for Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen, it was important to Tracy Reese to incorporate a mix of textures and colorful floral patterns into the designs to create optimistic and cheerful pieces that would inspire kids and teens.

“I believe that home and fashion are intrinsically intertwined, and with the Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen collections, I’m excited to help transform the home into a vibrant sanctuary that is as optimistic and inspiring as a favorite dress,” said Hope for Flowers founder and designer Tracy Reese. “True to my line, these collections not only play with color and texture, but also have an emphasis on sustainability which is an essential value of both the brands and mine. I hope customers come to love these designs as much as I do.”

The vibrant colors and beautiful floral prints in the Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Pottery Barn Kids Patchwork Quilt and the Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Pottery Barn Kids Bouquet of Flowers Sheet Set create a joyful and playful environment while remaining elevated. The Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese x Pottery Barn Teen Magical Garden Rug adds an element of surprise and sophistication to any room with its unique cut and the oversized floral design carved into the rug.

“Tracy sees the beauty in the world and her Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese fashion label embodies that sense of optimism and hope,” said Allison Spampanato, Sr. Vice President of Product Development, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen. “It was such a thrill to work with her and bring that inspiration, sophistication and joy into every piece of these collections, and design creative spaces for kids and teens.”

The collaboration reflects each brand’s commitment to incorporate social and environmentally responsible practices into their businesses. Several pieces in the collections use responsibly sourced cottons and were made in Fair Trade Certified factories.

To learn more about the collection, visit www.potterybarnkids.com/tracy-reese and www.pbteen.com/tracy-reese and join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids and @potterybarnteen.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive children’s home furnishings available online and in stores globally to create kid-friendly, eco-conscious, stylish and innovative spaces. As a leader in the industry, Pottery Barn Kids’ mission is to bring the utmost in quality, sustainability and safety into every family’s home. Products are rigorously tested to meet the highest child safety standards and are expertly crafted from the best materials to last beyond the childhood years. Pottery Barn Kids is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers exclusively designed, sustainable home furnishings dedicated to creating spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of bedding and furnishings with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

