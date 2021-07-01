checkAd

First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Second Quarter 2021 
     
When: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time 
     
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784
    855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada)
    412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Emilio Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer will provide an overview of second quarter 2021 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s second quarter results will be released after the market closes on July 26, 2021 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 16 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.41 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com





