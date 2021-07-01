checkAd

Hims & Hers Expands Mental Health Offerings to Include Individual Online Therapy

01.07.2021   

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today announces the expansion of its mental health offerings to include individual online therapy. Built to complement the platform’s existing services including access to online psychiatry and free, educational support group sessions, the new individualized therapy offering provides more convenience, comfort, and cost-savings to mental health services that centers on personalization and approachability. Individual online therapy is available at $99 per session.

While online psychiatry provides patients with access to healthcare providers who have the ability to prescribe medications for concerns such as anxiety and depression to patients deemed appropriate for a prescription, this new service connects patients with licensed therapists over video call to work through acute need areas and build a personalized, ongoing mental wellness routine.

Hims & Hers’ online therapy offering is centralized in its all-new Mental Health Dashboard that puts consumers in the driver’s seat when it comes to developing a treatment plan that works best for their own personal needs, goals, schedules and budgets. In the Mental Health Dashboard, patients will have a personalizable experience by being able to track their anxiety and depression scores, access upcoming session and therapist information, schedule/reschedule visits, and see the number of completed sessions all in one easy-to-use space. Furthermore, all customers will continue to have free access to mental health resources and content.

“In business, we talk a lot about supply and demand, but until I started working in the healthcare industry I had never seen those two concepts so critically out of balance,” commented Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers. “The need for mental health care is rapidly on the rise across the country, but many of the current options fall short of what people are looking for. Consumers want personalization in every aspect of their life, and this includes how and when they access therapy. Quality care is hard to find and even harder to access, particularly when you bring cost and scheduling into the conversation. I’m incredibly proud of the team here at Hims & Hers for developing a platform that takes the fear and guesswork out of therapy without sacrificing the high standards of care we uphold across our entire telehealth offering.”

In addition to its new online therapy offering, Hims & Hers also offers free, educational support group sessions, held live and led by certified mental health and wellness professionals. At no cost to users, these sessions offer consumers an anonymous platform to learn from professionals and discuss a variety of topics. Additionally, Hims & Hers also offers access to online psychiatry services, providing consumers with access to virtual appointments during which medical professionals thoroughly evaluate, and if deemed appropriate, can prescribe treatment for mental health conditions related to anxiety and depression. Furthermore, Hims & Hers’ online psychiatry and therapy customers will have 24/7 access to connect live with a master’s level counselor over the phone who is able to assist in urgent or crisis mental health situations. Hims & Hers’ suite of mental health offerings enables consumers to confidently seek the care they need, personalized to their own unique circumstances.

Consumers don’t need insurance to take part in individual therapy through Hims & Hers platform. For more information please visit www.forhims.com or www.forhers.com.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

Wertpapier


