Stephen Ambrose Joins SAIC as Chief Climate Scientist

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of Stephen Ambrose in the newly created role of chief climate scientist. In this role, Ambrose will lead SAIC’s climate program to provide government and industry customers solutions to address some of the most challenging problems facing society.

Ambrose brings more than 40 years of experience working in science and technology at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NASA, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of the Interior, and the private sector where he shaped and led efforts to apply technology and analytics to government missions regarding climate-related challenges. His experience will guide SAIC’s efforts to support government customers as they advance solutions to deal with the impacts of climate on land, air, sea, wildlife, and civilizations around the world. He will also promote solutions for measuring and addressing climate challenges, leveraging SAIC solutions and capabilities in data science, modeling, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics.

“Climate change is one of the grand challenges of our time, with government organizations at the forefront of efforts to address the associated issues,” said Bob Genter, president of SAIC Defense and Civilian Sector. “Stephen brings a wealth of experience and expertise to SAIC as we continue to help our customers rise to this challenge with solutions scaled to meet all levels of climate and disaster risk and adaptation.”

Prior to his new role with SAIC, Ambrose was a senior advisor and program manager at General Dynamics Information Technology. In that role, he supported the company’s work in providing scientific modeling, application development, web design, visualization, computational science, and statistical support to the EPA Office of Research and Development Labs and EPA offices nationwide.

His government career with NOAA spans 25 years as a physical scientist, meteorologist, satellite data operations manager and deputy of NOAA’s archive of satellite data and products. At NASA, Ambrose served for 10 years as program manager executive for disasters, homeland security, and water resources and as an aerospace engineer study manager supporting future earth science missions at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Among his many career awards, he received NOAA’s Bronze Medal for wildfire response and NASA’s Exceptional Achievement Medal for his work related to disaster reduction.

