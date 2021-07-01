Mace(R) Security International Announces its Participation in the 2021 Small Cap Growth Conference

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,is pleased to announce its participation in the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference …

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,is pleased to announce its participation in the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference scheduled for Thursday, July 8th, at 2:30PM (EDT). Please see registration link below. This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.