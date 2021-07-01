checkAd

Eviation Unveils the Production All-electric Alice Aircraft as It Prepares for the Inaugural Flight

01.07.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

The Alice design optimizes performance, handling, and customer operations on the path to certification

ARLINGTON, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft, a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, unveiled the design for its Alice all-electric aircraft, which is on track for first flight later this year. The production configuration, optimized based on real-world lessons learned and customer feedback, defines Alice's path to certification and entry into service expected in 2024.

A render of the production configuration of Alice, displayed over the greater Seattle area.

Alice, a nine-passenger, two-crew member aircraft, produces no carbon emissions, significantly reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour. The aircraft is powered by two magni650 electric propulsion units from magniX, the only flight proven electric propulsion systems at this scale. The advanced fly-by-wire system is made by Honeywell, the market leader in such systems. The single-volume, high-energy density Alice battery system is made from currently available battery cells and is not reliant on future advancements. These proven technologies and design elements make it easy and reliable for pilots to seamlessly transition to flying the Alice and will create a superior passenger flying experience, accelerating the aircraft's path to market.

"Sharing our production Alice design is a special day for Eviation and our partners. It also represents a final step in our iterative journey toward Alice's first flight," said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay. "Electric aviation will continue to open up new possibilities for affordable, sustainable regional travel around the world. Alice is poised to turn that possibility into reality soon."

"Alice is a beautiful aircraft and represents the future of flying, plain and simple," said Eviation Executive Chairman Roei Ganzarski. "Add in zero emissions, less noise, and significantly lower operating costs, and communities will be connected like never before starting sooner than you think."

About Eviation Aircraft
Based in Washington State, Eviation Aircraft Inc. is developing and manufacturing efficient electric aircraft to make aviation a competitive and sustainable solution for the regional mobility of people and goods. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.co.

Eviation leadership (Left to Right) Executive Chairman Roei Ganzarski, CEO Omer Bar-Yohay and President Gregory Davis.

 

The Eviation team pictured at Eviation headquarters in Arlington, Wash.

 

Eviation logo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555744/Eviation_Alice_Rendering_Seattle.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555745/Eviation_leadership.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555746/Eviation_Team.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509407/eviation_logo.jpg  




