Eviation Unveils the Production All-electric Alice Aircraft as It Prepares for the Inaugural Flight

The Alice design optimizes performance, handling, and customer operations on the path to certification

ARLINGTON, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, unveiled the design for its Alice all-electric aircraft, which is on track for first flight later this year. The production configuration, optimized based on real-world lessons learned and customer feedback, defines Alice's path to certification and entry into service expected in 2024.