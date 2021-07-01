Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced its collaboration with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the nation’s largest and longest-running education competition, leading up to its highly anticipated 2021 conclusion. From today through the Bee’s finals on July 8, the Words With Friends ‘Word of the Day’ will be the winning word from each of the eight 2019 champions and self-proclaimed ‘Octochamps’, who ended the Bee’s most recent circuit with an unprecedented eight-way tie.

Zynga Celebrates the 2021 Return of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Hit Mobile Game Franchise, Words With Friends (Photo: Business Wire)

Following a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bee is back with its signature suspense and competition featuring exceptional spellers from across the United States and The Bahamas. Introducing new elements in 2021 that include a framework for a spell-off option, this year’s event will culminate in a live, televised event on July 8, with the winner taking home the Scripps Cup trophy. In preparation for the thrills and intensity of the Bee’s return, the Octochamps will connect players of Words With Friends with their special moments of spelling triumph in this unique, eight-day ‘Word of the Day’ takeover.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Scripps National Spelling Bee back in 2021 so that we can give some truly exceptional spellers the opportunity to show off their mastery of the dictionary and return this American tradition to TV screens across the country,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, executive director of the Bee. “Games and play are powerful tools for learning, and we’re excited to work with Zynga to bring additional joy and attention to this year’s event through their Words With Friends community.”

“The Scripps National Spelling Bee contestants spend years preparing for this linguistic contest of intellect and calm under pressure,” said Bernard Kim, Zynga President of Publishing. “Our Words With Friends players are also lovers of words and friendly competition, and I could not think of a better beacon of inspiration than these Spellers to encourage us to continue to learn, strive and achieve. Best of luck to the 2021 contestants at the July 8th finals and our congratulations to all competitors.”