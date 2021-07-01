checkAd

Oscar Health, Inc. Second Quarterly 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members, will release its second quarter results after market on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

  • Live Call: (833) 979-2864
  • Conference ID: 8129766
  • Webcast Link

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (www.ir.hioscar.com) following August 12, 2021.

Pursuant to lock-up agreements with the underwriters of Oscar’s initial public offering of Class A common stock, the lock-up period with respect to the securities subject to each lock-up agreement will end on the earlier of 180 days following the date of the prospectus for the initial public offering and the opening of trading on the second trading day immediately following Oscar's release of earnings for the second quarter of 2021. Accordingly, the lock-up period is expected to terminate as of the opening of trading on Monday, August 16, 2021.

About Oscar Health, Inc.

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 540,000 members as of March 31, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

Wertpapier


