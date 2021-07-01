First American Acquires Georgetown Title

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) , a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the acquisition of Georgetown Title, a premier brand within the Texas real estate community with a track record of providing superior customer service that spans more than 125 years. Georgetown Title will become part of the direct operations of First American’s largest subsidiary, First American Title Insurance Company, strengthening First American Title Insurance Company’s ability to serve customers in Williamson County.

“The Georgetown team has an outstanding reputation in Williamson County and their commitment to teamwork and providing a positive customer experience aligns well with First American’s values,” said Justin Taylor, vice president and state manager for First American Title’s Texas operations. “We are eager to welcome the Georgetown team to the First American family and look forward to bringing added services and resources to their customers in Williamson County, specifically in the thriving communities of Georgetown and Round Rock.”

David Hays, one of Georgetown Title’s former owners who now serves as First American Title’s vice president of regional business development, added, "As Williamson County and the region continue to grow rapidly, we’re proud to join First American, as it will only enhance our ability to provide the very best in service to our clients. Our employees will also appreciate the opportunity to be part of a company named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for six consecutive years.”

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About Georgetown Title

Georgetown Title provides title insurance and settlement services to Williamson County and Central Texas. The company has a reputation for providing superior customer service that spans more than 125 years. More information about the company can be found at www.georgetowntitle.net.

