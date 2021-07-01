Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women in the medium-sized firm category. This achievement follows a top 10 ranking in the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces, as well as recognition in 2020 as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company (GPTW) in the UK and a top 20 ranking in the 2020 Best Workplaces In Tech for medium-sized companies.

Rimini Street UK Recognized in the Top 20 of the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women (Graphic: Business Wire)

Company Achieves 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women

Rimini Street is among the UK-based organizations recognized by its employees as a company that promotes diversity and inclusivity. The 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women top 20 ranking is based on Rimini Street’s annual employee engagement survey which measures the extent to which women across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters with innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of the Company’s leaders.

“We’re delighted to recognize so many great organizations in this fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list,” said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK. “What our 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women ranking clearly shows is the positive impact their practices have on business. As a result, they are better able to attract and retain women of talent, encouraging them to develop professionally and personally, and in turn, contribute exponentially to the success of the organizations they work for.”

“It goes without saying we are very proud of this acknowledgement from Great Place to Work,” said Emmanuelle Hose, group vice president and theatre general manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Rimini Street. “Working with a diverse team is essential to the success of our business and this recognition is particularly close to my heart. Rimini Street operates in a large number of countries across EMEA and we celebrate diversity and encourage women to develop their careers at the Company. Being an inclusive organization is essential to our growth and we are delighted to be ranked in the top 20 for the 2021 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women listing.”