checkAd

Logitech Partners With Choreographer JaQuel Knight and Creators to Help Address Racial Inequality

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announces July as #Creators4BIPOC month, a movement that aims to help address barriers disproportionately faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) creators. Recognizing the importance of giving credit where it is due, Logitech is partnering with award-winning choreographer and visionary JaQuel Knight, to help ten creators secure copyright of their choreography, paving the way for BIPOC creators to own and monetize their creations. Knight made history as the first pop/hip-hop choreographer to copyright his dance moves — including the iconic moves in Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005303/en/

Logitech is also bringing together more than 50 creators to amplify underrepresented voices and champion change and equality. In addition, Logitech is committing $250,000 to match funds raised by creators for nonprofit organizations that are explicitly focused on racial equality and justice.

The #Creators4BIPOC initiative is led by Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech that exists to empower all creators to pursue their passions.

“Creators are shaping culture and driving change. Logitech For Creators puts creators at the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to take an active role in creating a more inclusive and just world,” said Erin Chin, Chief Marketing Officer for Logitech For Creators. “Too often, BIPOC creators don’t receive their due credit or financial compensation for their creative work. JaQuel Knight is changing that, and we support his mission by helping other creators get recognized for their work. With #Creators4BIPOC, we are proud to support such passionate and talented voices with our resources, products and services.”

Logitech For Creators, which brings together Blue Microphones, Streamlabs and Mevo, is empowering creators to create change, big or small. All month long, follow #Creators4BIPOC across social platforms to hear stories, discover new creators, join conversations and help streamers raise funds for more than 20 nonprofit organizations fighting for racial equality and justice.

  • Creators @Snowlit, @MiladyConfetti, @scarzig and others, will be hosting fundraising streams on Twitch through Streamlabs Charity, in support of the Asian Mental Health Collective, Black Girls Smile, The Bail Project and WeXL Org.
  • Logitech will be fund matching up to $250,000 through the Logitech Cares Donor Advised Fund (DAF) at Tides Foundation.
  • Creators Elise Swopes (@swopes), Leah Thomas (@greengirlleah) and others, will be sharing unique stories and encouraging their followers to join the #Creators4BIPOC movement.
  • Visual artist and activist Aundre Larrow (@aundre) is directing a Super 8 film about creators finding their voice with audio recorded on Blue Microphones, highlighting Makeda Sanford (@ohmakeda) and Justin Wee (@djdumpling).

Now in its second year, #Creators4BIPOC is a movement initiated in 2020 by Streamlabs to help address racial inequality through a $1 million minimum in donations to BIPOC charities over the next ten years. To learn more about the creators, nonprofit organizations and how to get involved with the #Creators4BIPOC movement, visit creators4bipoc.com.

About Logitech For Creators

Logitech For Creators is a brand extension of Logitech that helps all creators pursue their passions by unlocking their extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture. We celebrate creators and put them at the heart of everything we do, and support them with our products and services. Logitech For Creators brings together Blue Microphones, Mevo and Streamlabs, brands that have always served creators with their tools.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech For Creators at www.logitech.com/creators, the company blog or @LogitechC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Logitech International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logitech Partners With Choreographer JaQuel Knight and Creators to Help Address Racial Inequality Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announces July as #Creators4BIPOC month, a movement that aims to help address barriers disproportionately faced by Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) creators. Recognizing the importance of giving …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:08 Uhr
Logitech Announces Annual General Meeting Date
29.06.21
Logitech G Introduces the G335 Wired Gaming Headset, a Fresh and Minty New Headset for the Color Collection
23.06.21
Logitech G and McLaren Racing Announce Return of Logitech McLaren G Challenge For 2021
10.06.21
Logitech Marks Milestone in Conflict-Free Minerals Commitment
08.06.21
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds Empower All Athletes to Answer the Call of Adventure