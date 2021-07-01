checkAd

Robotic Assistance Devices Names Jeffrey Slotnick as Chairman of Board of Advisors

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has appointed Jeffrey Slotnick CPP, PSP as Chairman of the company’s Board of Advisors. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon at the close of RAD’s first annual RADCON conference at the company’s new manufacturing facility REX (RAD Excellence Center) in the metro Detroit area.

Jeffrey Slotnick, newly appointed RAD Board of Advisors Chairman along with Mark Folmer and RAD CEO Steve Reinharz (Photo: Business Wire)

Slotnick is an internationally recognized Enterprise Security Risk Consultant with nearly 30 years of experience, peer recognized as a “Thought Leader” and a “Critical Architect in homeland security”. As an ISO credentialed Lead Auditor, Slotnick is responsible for the some of the latest advancements in All Hazards Disaster Resilience, Organizational Resilience Management, ISO/ANSI Standards Development, Resiliency Information Management Processes, and Enterprise Security Risk Management. Mr. Slotnick is focused on the professional development and training of security, law enforcement, and military personnel, the provision of exceptional security services, protective services, and all facets of Enterprise Security Risk Management including risk, vulnerability, and threat assessments, Emergency Response Planning, Business Continuity Planning, and Physical Security System Master Planning, Design and Integration

“We’re very pleased that Jeff has stepped into the role of Chairman of our Board of Directors,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and CEO of RAD. “Jeff’s vision and leadership is exactly what we need as RAD enters this new phase of market penetration,” Reinharz added.

The company’s Board of Advisors consists of a diverse group of security, law enforcement and technology experts that contribute to the company’s direction in a multitude of ways. “RAD’s BoA is such a great group of industry leaders, it’s a dream team of thought, vision and execution,” Reinharz added.

“I’d like to thank Steve and the entire team at RAD for giving me the opportunity to step in and lead this impressive group of advisors as we help steer the direction of the company as it roars into the future,” proclaimed Slotnick.

