DattoCon 2021 will provide valuable channel insights, delivering three days of thought-provoking keynotes, technical product training and peer forums, as well as unique networking opportunities. Whether MSPs attend in Seattle or virtually, they will receive the premium DattoCon experience they’ve come to expect, as they learn, share, and connect with industry peers. In this changed world, the combination of in-person and virtual elements will enhance DattoCon like never before, making this the largest must-attend MSP industry event of the year.

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that one of the largest open ecosystem MSP events will be hosted in Seattle, Washington from October 11 - 13, 2021. DattoCon21 will combine in-person and virtual elements, making it the first hybrid event at this scale for the channel, with global MSPs from more than 20 countries expected to attend the conference.

“We’re excited to once again host our partners and peers under one roof for an engaging and entertaining event where MSPs learn from the best and brightest from across the industry. We will bring together thousands of partners for three days of best practices, all the more valuable for the meaningful human connections our partners will make in Seattle,” said Tim Weller, Chief Executive Officer at Datto. “The new hybrid event model will take DattoCon to the next level, increasing access and participation for MSPs around the world. We’ll be launching notable new products, our partners will hear from world-class speakers and we will host forums that dive into how to protect, connect, manage, and secure MSPs and their clients. And of course there are the fun surprise elements along the way that set DattoCon apart.”

MSPs will leave DattoCon21 energized and equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to grow their businesses and drive the industry forward. The full agenda and lineup of speakers will be announced in August.

Datto continues to prioritize the health and safety of its employees and partners and will communicate event details and provide regular updates leading up to the event to ensure everyone has a safe, enjoyable, and entertaining DattoCon.

Registration

MSPs can register for DattoCon21 Seattle by visiting: https://seattle.dattocon.com/. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Nadia Karatsoreos, Channel Engagement Manager at nakaratsoreos@datto.com.

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

