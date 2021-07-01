checkAd

AllianzIM Announces New Upside Caps for July Series of U.S. Large Cap Buffered Outcome ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), announces new upside caps for the July series of its U.S. Large Cap Buffered Outcome ETFs suite: the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSE: AZAL) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSE: AZBL).

Ticker

Index Exposure

Buffer1

Cap1

Outcome Period Start Date

Outcome Period End Date

AZAL

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

S&P 500

10% Gross / 9.26% Net

10.70% Gross / 9.96% Net

July 1, 2021

June 30, 2022

AZBL

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF

S&P 500

20% Gross / 19.26% Net

5.46% Gross / 4.72% Net

July 1, 2021

June 30, 2022

AllianzIM’s lineup of low-cost2 Buffered Outcome ETFs seek to match the returns of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated Cap, while providing downside risk mitigation through a Buffer against the first 10% and 20% of S&P 500 Price Return Index losses over the 12-month outcome period. Funds AZAL and AZBL now have a one-year track record and have successfully achieved their expected outcomes over their initial outcome period.

“As inflation concerns continue to mount, it is increasingly challenging for investors to find comfort with investments in bond and equity markets alike,” said Johan Grahn, Head of ETF Strategy at AllianzIM. “Inflation is one of the worst enemies for people in retirement in particular, posing a dual-threat of decreasing bond prices and hollowing out of equity prices. Investors facing these challenges may find the middle ground they’ve been looking for in AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs.”

