checkAd

AIG Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Certain Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Today, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced the final results of its cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) and solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) for certain outstanding notes that were commenced on May 11, 2021.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations were made pursuant to AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the SunAmerica Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021, and AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the AIG Life Holdings Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021 (each, an “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”) and the related letters of transmittal, which set forth a more comprehensive description of the terms of each Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The Tender Offers consisted of an offer to purchase any and all of the following series of notes:

Title

Original Issuer

CUSIP No.

7.57% Junior Subordinated Deferrable
Interest Debentures, Series A

American General Corporation(1)

00138GAB5

8 1/8% Junior Subordinated Deferrable
Interest Debentures, Series B

American General Corporation(1)

00138GAC3

7 ½% Notes due 2025

American General Corporation(1)

026351AU0

6 5/8% Notes due 2029

American General Corporation(1)

026351AZ9

8 ½% Junior Subordinated Debentures
due 2030

American General Corporation(1)

00138GAA7

8.125% Debentures due 2023

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

866930AB6

7.05% Notes due 2025

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

86703QBJ9

7.00% Notes due 2026

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

86703QBN0

5.60% Debentures due 2097

SunAmerica Inc.(2)

866930AG5

 ____________

(1) The current obligor for this series of notes is AIG Life Holdings, Inc. (“AIG Life Holdings”), a wholly owned subsidiary of AIG and successor to American General Corporation, and each series of such notes is, as of the date hereof, guaranteed by AIG. Collectively, these series of notes are referred to herein as the “AIG Life Holdings Notes.”

(2) The current obligor for this series of notes is AIG (as successor to SunAmerica Inc.).

Additionally, the Consent Solicitations consisted of solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments to (i) the indenture under which the four series of notes were originally issued by SunAmerica Inc. (referred to as the “SunAmerica Notes”) and (ii) the indenture under which each of the 7.57% Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures, Series A (referred to as the “Series A Notes”) and the 8 1/8% Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures, Series B (referred to as the “Series B Notes”), each as set forth in the table above, were issued.

AIG previously announced the successful completion of its Consent Solicitation for the Series A and Series B Notes of AIG Life Holdings, and on June 10, 2021, AIG entered into a supplemental indenture to effect the amendments to the indenture under which the Series A and Series B Notes were issued.

Results of the Tender Offers and Solicitations of Consents as of the Extended Expiration Time and Extended SunAmerica Consent Expiration Time

As previously announced, the extended expiration time for the Tender Offers was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2021 (the “Extended Expiration Time”), and the extended time for holders of SunAmerica Notes to deliver consents was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2021 (the “Extended SunAmerica Consent Expiration Time”). AIG will accept for purchase all notes validly tendered in the Tender Offers at or prior to the Extended Expiration Time and not previously accepted for purchase. Holders who validly tendered their notes will receive the Total Consideration set forth in the table below. The Total Consideration will be payable promptly on July 1, 2021 (the “Final Settlement Date”). In addition to the Total Consideration, holders of notes accepted for payment will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date for the notes to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date.

The early participation results of the Tender Offers were previously announced in the press release dated May 25, 2021. On May 26, 2021, AIG purchased $253,596,000 aggregate principal amount of notes, which were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 24, 2021 in accordance with the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statements.

As of the Extended Expiration Time, the principal amount of notes of each series outstanding and validly tendered and the Total Consideration per $1,000 principal amount were as follows:

Title

Original
Issuer

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

Principal
Amount
Tendered

Percent of Amount
Outstanding
Tendered

Early
Tender
Payment(1)

Total
Consideration(2)

7.57% Junior Subordinated
Deferrable Interest
Debentures, Series A

 

American General Corporation

 

$31,465,000

 

$0

 

0%

 

$30

 

$1,540.72

8 1/8% Junior Subordinated
Deferrable Interest
Debentures, Series B

 

American General Corporation

 

$141,985,000

 

$0

 

0%

 

$30

 

$1,630.56

7 ½% Notes due 2025

 

American General Corporation

 

$101,465,000

 

$217,000

 

0.21%

 

$30

 

$1,250.83

6 5/8% Notes due 2029

 

American General Corporation

 

$99,303,000

 

$276,000

 

0.28%

 

$30

 

$1,308.06

8 ½% Junior Subordinated
Debentures due 2030

 

American General Corporation

 

$54,866,000

 

$29,000

 

0.05%

 

$30

 

$1,424.77

8.125% Debentures due April 28, 2023

 

SunAmerica Inc.

 

$68,585,000

 

$6,735,000

 

9.82%

 

$30

 

$1,152.95

7.05% Notes due 2025

 

SunAmerica Inc.

 

$12,533,000

 

$520,000

 

4.15%

 

$30

 

$1,255.94

7.00% Notes due 2026

 

SunAmerica Inc.

 

$8,299,000

 

$420,000

 

5.06%

 

$30

 

$1,262.08

5.60% Debentures due 2097

 

SunAmerica Inc.

 

$2,167,000

 

$43,000

 

1.98%

 

$30

 

$1,375.60

 _____________

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of notes tendered and accepted for purchase. With respect to the Series A Notes, the Series B Notes and the SunAmerica Notes, the Early Tender Payment includes the payment of a consent fee to holders that delivered tenders and accompanying consents. The Early Tender Payment is included in Total Consideration.

(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of notes tendered and accepted for purchase, based upon a Reference Yield determined as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 24, 2021; excludes accrued and unpaid interest; assumes settlement on May 26, 2021.

Additionally, AIG announced that it will not accept consents delivered by holders of SunAmerica Notes without tendering the related notes in the previously announced Consent Solicitation. Holders of SunAmerica Notes who delivered consents without tendering the related notes will not receive a “Consent Payment” of $5 per each $1,000 principal amount of consenting notes.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. With respect to the Tender Offers for the Series A and Series B Notes and the SunAmerica Notes, AIG has waived Series A-B Notes Documentation Condition and the Documentation Condition, as applicable (as described in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statements). AIG is not obligated to accept for payment, purchase or pay for, and may delay the acceptance for payment of, any tendered notes or delivered consents, in each event subject to applicable laws.

AIG retained Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC to serve as dealer managers and consent solicitation agents for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations and retained D.F. King, Inc. to serve as the tender and information agent for the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations. Requests for documents may be directed to D.F. King, Inc. by telephone at (800) 334-0384 (toll free) or (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or by email at aig@dfking.com. Questions regarding the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations may be directed to either Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (800) 820-1653 (toll-free) or (212) 538-2147 (collect) or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll free) or (212) 834-4045 (collect).

This press release is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the notes or any other securities nor a solicitation of consents. The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations were made only by and pursuant to the terms of each Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement and the related letters of transmittal and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. The information in this press release is qualified by reference to each Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement and the related letters of transmittal.

###

Certain statements in this press release, including those describing the completion of the Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations, constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIG’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIG’s control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIG’s periodic filings with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

###

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in approximately 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

American International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIG Announces Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Certain Notes Today, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced the final results of its cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) and solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) for certain outstanding notes that were commenced on May …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
AIG Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report
29.06.21
AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes
23.06.21
AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes
18.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kalte Dusche für Anleger am Verfalltag
18.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger machen Kasse am Verfalltag
17.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Zins-Perspektive der Fed bringt weitere Verluste
16.06.21
AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes
09.06.21
AIG Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes; Announces Successful Completion of the Series A Consent Solicitation
07.06.21
Quentin McMillan Joins AIG as Head of Investor Relations