checkAd

Airspan Networks Expands Its 5G Solutions Portfolio to Meet Growing Demand for CBRS, Cable Operators and Private Networks Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, today announced the launch of several new 5G indoor and outdoor products to tackle the fast-growing market for CBRS, cable providers and private networks solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005531/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Airspan’s 5G product portfolio, including the foundational OpenRANGE software platform, features Open RAN virtual software functions (CU/Central Unit, DU/Distributed Unit), which connect to a wide portfolio of outdoor massive MIMO radios and indoor small form factor equipment, working on both sub 6 GHz and millimeter (mmWave) spectrum bands. Thousands of these solutions have already been deployed commercially, with tens of thousands more ordered and expected for deployment this year.

The wireless market has been revolutionized by the addition of new players, courtesy of CBRS spectrum and spectrum for private networks is becoming available worldwide. New opportunities through CBRS, private networks and cable providers looking to expand into wireless have led quickly to a new set of solutions and features that non-traditional carriers are now adopting, at increasing rates.

The new Airspan suite of 5G solutions meet these new needs head on with the following product families:

  • AirSpeed Family of Products: There’s a fast-growing need to build low-power outdoor small cells to densify 5G networks, as a critical complement to the macro network (existing cell towers that provide large areas of coverage). With CBRS and private networks being a high priority for wireless carriers and new market entrants, Airspan has introduced new solutions that are plug and play, and easy to deploy to help provide network coverage and capacity. Target scenarios are outdoor areas where defined coverage or enhanced capacity are required like campus networks, enterprises/factories with significant outdoor courtyards, and Smart City applications.
  • AirStrand Family of Products: Cable operators (MSOs) require different form factor radios for use in their urban footprint. Airspan has upgraded its successful AirStrand solutions to introduce a new version that provides 5G functionality. This new product can be deployed in less than an hour on existing cable strands (typically above ground), feeding power and backhaul from their existing DOCSIS infrastructure. These easy-to-install small form factor products meet local zoning requirements, providing Airspan customers with speed to market to build their wireless networks. Airspan was able to deploy thousands of these radios in nine months in the suburban New York City area.
  • AirStar Family of Products: Airspan has developed radios that can be installed indoors that provide coverage both indoors and outdoors, creating a new option for 5G densification. The radios have two sectors, which provides higher power for outdoor coverage, and lower power needed for indoors, solving two problems.

New Solutions Feature 5G CBRS Options

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Airspan Networks Expands Its 5G Solutions Portfolio to Meet Growing Demand for CBRS, Cable Operators and Private Networks Markets Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, today announced the launch of several new 5G indoor and outdoor products to tackle the fast-growing market for CBRS, cable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against ContextLogic, ...
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste