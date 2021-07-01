checkAd

Intrado Patient Engagement Solution Score Jumps 13 Points in New KLAS Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Healthcare IT research firm KLAS rates Intrado as among the top tier of patient engagement solutions and reports 100% of customers would buy Intrado’s HouseCalls Pro solution again

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its HouseCalls Pro platform received a score of 88.3 out of 100 in a new First Look report by independent analyst firm KLAS Research. The score places Intrado among the top tier of patient engagement solutions, and well above the average score for solution providers that KLAS profiles. Intrado also received strong KLAS sub-scores of 8 or higher (out of 9) on key customer satisfaction metrics such as product quality, ease of use, and money’s worth.

The report is based on independent research and analysis done by KLAS, including comprehensive surveys conducted with Intrado’s healthcare customers about Intrado and its HouseCalls Pro patient engagement platform.

The report stated: “HouseCalls Pro is focused on improving patient engagement relative to scheduling patient service encounters, broadcasting event messages, and supporting care gap recalls. Tightly coupled Electronic Health Records (“EHR”) integrations using FHIR/SMART APIs provide workflow integration that improves care quality as well as physician and patient satisfaction. The system is intuitive to use.”

The Intrado HouseCalls Pro solution is a digital patient engagement platform that fosters true two-way communication between patients and healthcare providers. It is differentiated by its deep integration into EHR systems, and its ability to fully automate and solve patient engagement workflows in real time. As a result, HouseCalls Pro helps healthcare providers increase patient volumes, improve the patient experience, and reduce the operational burdens associated with patient engagement.

Additional highlights in the report include the following:

  • 100% of Intrado customers report that HouseCalls Pro is part of their long-term patient engagement plans.
  • All desired customer outcomes, including decreased no-shows, improved communication with patients, and shifting appointment reminder responsibility from staff, were achieved by HouseCalls Pro.

The score reflects a 13-point increase over Intrado’s previous rating, reflecting product and service improvements that Intrado delivered in the past year. The report also notes that healthcare providers are highly optimistic about Intrado’s future and the strategic direction the organization is taking within the healthcare industry.

“I want to thank our valued customers for their trust and ongoing support of our platform. HouseCalls Pro is the most advanced patient engagement solution in the market, and it is truly transforming how providers interact with their patients,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Digital Workflows.

For more information about Intrado’s market-leading digital patient engagement solutions, please visit: intrado.com/en/life-safety/healthcare.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

Intrado Contact

Dave Pleiss
Investor and Public Relations
DMPleiss@Intrado.com
402-716-6578





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intrado Patient Engagement Solution Score Jumps 13 Points in New KLAS Report Healthcare IT research firm KLAS rates Intrado as among the top tier of patient engagement solutions and reports 100% of customers would buy Intrado’s HouseCalls Pro solution againISLANDIA, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intrado …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus