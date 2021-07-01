checkAd

First Anika WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty Surgery Performed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty limited launch initiated

BEDFORD, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced the limited launch and first surgery performed with Anika’s WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty (TWA) System. The procedure, which is intended to alleviate pain and restore function, mobility, and rotational freedom of an arthritic wrist joint, was completed by Arnold-Peter C. Weiss, M.D. on June 30, 2021 at University Orthopedics in Providence, Rhode Island.

“At Anika, we continue to focus on meaningful advancements in areas with unmet needs as well as market opportunities that will allow patients to remain active and engaged in the activities they love. Preserving motion and native anatomy are core pillars of our innovation philosophy and our R&D roadmap where the WristMotion TWA is a key strategic addition to our portfolio. This is another hand and wrist collaboration with Dr. Arnold-Peter Weiss, who shares our passion for innovation in this space, and has provided us a wealth of design and clinical input into products that we believe will change the treatment algorithms and improve patients’ lives,” said Steven W. Ek, Vice President of R&D at Anika. “The WristMotion System is a major advancement in total wrist replacement and further solidifies our leadership position in this market while providing an opportunity to pull through other key products in our joint preservation portfolio. We are thrilled that patients will now be able to experience the benefits of this minimally invasive, bone-sparing and motion preserving treatment for wrist pain and arthritis. It doesn’t just restore motion, it restores natural motion.”

“Patients suffering from wrist pain caused by arthritis or trauma are often treated by fusing the joint, which can severely limit a patients’ ability to move and use their wrist. The anatomic WristMotion System utilizes an innovative articulating design that reduces pain while providing patients with a greater range of motion far closer to the wrist’s normal rotational axis,” said Arnold-Peter C. Weiss, M.D., Chief - Hand, Upper Extremity & Microvascular Surgery, Vice Chairman and Professor of Orthopaedics, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University. “As the lead surgeon designer of the WristMotion TWA System design team, I’m pleased to have worked with the team at Anika to bring this solution to market and be amongst the first to introduce it to patients and improve their overall quality of life.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Anika WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty Surgery Performed WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty limited launch initiatedBEDFORD, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus