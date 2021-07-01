First Anika WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty Surgery Performed

WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty limited launch initiated

BEDFORD, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced the limited launch and first surgery performed with Anika’s WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty (TWA) System. The procedure, which is intended to alleviate pain and restore function, mobility, and rotational freedom of an arthritic wrist joint, was completed by Arnold-Peter C. Weiss, M.D. on June 30, 2021 at University Orthopedics in Providence, Rhode Island.



“At Anika, we continue to focus on meaningful advancements in areas with unmet needs as well as market opportunities that will allow patients to remain active and engaged in the activities they love. Preserving motion and native anatomy are core pillars of our innovation philosophy and our R&D roadmap where the WristMotion TWA is a key strategic addition to our portfolio. This is another hand and wrist collaboration with Dr. Arnold-Peter Weiss, who shares our passion for innovation in this space, and has provided us a wealth of design and clinical input into products that we believe will change the treatment algorithms and improve patients’ lives,” said Steven W. Ek, Vice President of R&D at Anika. “The WristMotion System is a major advancement in total wrist replacement and further solidifies our leadership position in this market while providing an opportunity to pull through other key products in our joint preservation portfolio. We are thrilled that patients will now be able to experience the benefits of this minimally invasive, bone-sparing and motion preserving treatment for wrist pain and arthritis. It doesn’t just restore motion, it restores natural motion.”

“Patients suffering from wrist pain caused by arthritis or trauma are often treated by fusing the joint, which can severely limit a patients’ ability to move and use their wrist. The anatomic WristMotion System utilizes an innovative articulating design that reduces pain while providing patients with a greater range of motion far closer to the wrist’s normal rotational axis,” said Arnold-Peter C. Weiss, M.D., Chief - Hand, Upper Extremity & Microvascular Surgery, Vice Chairman and Professor of Orthopaedics, Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University. “As the lead surgeon designer of the WristMotion TWA System design team, I’m pleased to have worked with the team at Anika to bring this solution to market and be amongst the first to introduce it to patients and improve their overall quality of life.”