Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Applauds Mexico’s Supreme Court for Decriminalizing Cannabis

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireMedical Marijuana, Inc.  (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds applauds Mexico’s Supreme Court for its decision to deem a set of laws which criminalized the recreational adult use of cannabis in Mexico unconstitutional, and reopen the legal debate for the entire cannabis industry in the country. 

“As the first company granted importation permits for cannabis-derived products in Mexico, we are glad that Mexico is continuing to take steps forward in becoming a leader in the global cannabis industry,” said HempMeds CEO Raúl Elizalde. “We hope that soon there will be more opportunities to grow our business in the country and help people enjoy the benefits of cannabis-derived products. That said, this declaration of unconstitutionality is not the end of the road, and Mexican legislators must continue to reform the current legal framework to give legal certainty to people who wish to consume cannabis or derived products.”

The Supreme Court has been one of the main engines working toward establishing the Mexican cannabis industry. Since 2017, this regulatory body has issued court rulings that have allowed for thousands of patients to have legal access to cannabis-derived products and legal protection to consume without repercussions. This new Supreme Court ruling stated that sections of the country’s general health law prohibiting personal consumption and home cultivation of marijuana are unconstitutional. Mexican citizens can now obtain a permit from Mexico’s national health regulator Cofepris more easily but the industry is still pushing for full legalization of cannabis and a bill that distinguishes marijuana from hemp. 

“Now more than ever, the public is in favor of cannabis legalization in both Mexico and the US. This recent legislation allows for the expanded access to medical cannabis throughout Mexico, and we hope that regulators utilize this momentum to make even bigger moves to make cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabis-derived products available to all,” added Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. 

About HempMeds

Founded in 2012, HempMeds was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil and Dixie Botanicals, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com

