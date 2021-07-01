checkAd

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Next Steps in Executive Management Succession Plan

JASPER, Ind., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) and German American Bank have announced the next steps of their previously disclosed ongoing management succession plan. The Company’s Board of Directors, at its recent annual reorganization meeting, approved the following changes effective as of January 1, 2022: Mark A. Schroeder will be assuming the position of Executive Chairman, D. Neil Dauby will be assuming the position of President & Chief Executive Officer and Bradley M. Rust will transition to an expanded role of Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, while also continuing in his current Chief Financial Officer role. Mr. Dauby has also been appointed to the boards of both organizations effective immediately.

Mr. Schroeder, who has been with German American for the entirety of his 49 years of banking industry experience, has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 1999. Mr. Schroeder has been a member of the German American Board since his appointment as the Company’s President on January 1, 1991. Mark, who has served in various corporate positions during his tenure with the Company, including senior lending officer, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief executive officer, will act in a senior advisory capacity as he assumes his new role as Executive Chairman in anticipation of his expected retirement as an executive officer and active employee of the Company during the second quarter of 2022. It is expected that Mr. Schroeder will continue to serve as chairman of the Company’s Board until the completion of his current board term at the 2023 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Mr. Dauby, who joined German American in 2001, will assume the Chief Executive Officer role as of January 1, 2022. He presently serves as President & Chief Operating Officer, after having previously served as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Banking Officer as well as past affiliate and regional president roles with the Company. Prior to joining German American, Mr. Dauby, a graduate of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was a CPA with sixteen years of leadership experience with regional accounting firms in various Kentucky markets, including Bowling Green and Owensboro, which are part of German American’s footprint. As President & Chief Executive Officer, Neil will assume overall responsibility for all operating and strategic aspects of the Company, reporting directly to the Board of Directors.

