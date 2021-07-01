checkAd

Nano Dimension and Hensoldt AG Announce a Joint Venture for Advancing, Prototyping, and Sharing 3D-Electronic Printing Designs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021   

The Vision of the Newly Formed Entity, J.A.M.E.S GmbH, is to Lead a Revolution in Electronic Fabrication and Manufacturing

Sunrise, Florida, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (3D-Printed Electronics) provider, announced today that it has formed a partnership with HENSOLDT AG (www.hensoldt.net), a global high-tech pioneer for defense and security electronics and a market leader in civilian and military sensor solutions. The recently formed joint venture entity is named J.A.M.E.S GmbH (Jetted Additively Manufactures Electronics Sources, or J.A.M.E.S).

Nano Dimension is a leading manufacturer of intelligent machines which 3D-print Additively Manufactured Electronics. HENSOLDT has been using Nano Dimension’s DragonFly PRO and LDM 3D-AME printer technology since 2018, to fabricate many innovative “first-of” designs, as 3D-printed circuit boards (PCB)/AME 3D Hi-PEDs (High-Performance-Electronic-Devices). AME is a highly agile and customized method for development, prototyping and fabrication of electronic circuits, which results in a significant reduction of time and cost in the time-to-market process.  In addition, AME delivers a verified design before production begins, resulting in a higher quality product.

HENSOLDT and Nano Dimension have been working together to expand the capabilities of AME 3D Hi-PEDs. By formalizing their cooperation and co-investing approximately $6M in the new joint venture entity, J.A.M.E.S, HENSOLDT is strengthening its commitment to developing the most advanced technology in 3D printing. The joint venture is led by HENSOLDT Ventures, an independent unit within HENSOLDT, which implements and brings to market new technologies and business models for the HENSOLDT Group.

J.A.M.E.S, based in Taufkirchen, Germany, will combine the strengths of both companies and further advance the development of 3D-printed electronic components. The main objective of J.A.M.E.S is the development of an electronic designer’s community that will exchange designs and methodologies for manufacturing, component integration, and materials for Printed Electronics (PE) and Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). By connecting the complete value chain of all designers and users-of-designs across corporate and geographical borders, J.A.M.E.S will allow members of its community to develop, prototype, market, and trade AME and PE designs, proof of concepts, and products.

