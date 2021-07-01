Bridgeline Partners Win More than 20 Site Search Licenses in its Third Quarter

WOBURN, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch, its most recent acquisition.



“Expansion of our partner network is a key initiative for Bridgeline in 2021. Thanks to our recent acquisition of HawkSearch and its extensive partner network, we have made substantial progress by winning license sales to major institutions and governments that Bridgeline could not have won alone,” said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline.