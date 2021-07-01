checkAd

IMAC Holdings Launches Acute Care Services for Musculoskeletal Injuries

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Acute Musculoskeletal Injuries include Motor Vehicle Accidents, Sports Injuries, and Work-Related Injuries.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces the launch of its dedicated acute injury service line. Coinciding with the launch of this service, IMAC will provide physicians, lawyers, and referral sources a toll-free hotline for around-the-clock access to schedule patients with acute sports, accident, and work-related injuries.

The acute injury service is available at IMAC Regeneration Center locations in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, which specialize in providing regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and non-opioid therapies that are ideally suited to treat acute musculoskeletal injuries often caused by a wide range of accidents. IMAC currently delivers work-related injury rehabilitation services for the United States Department of Labor.

“This is about patient access. It is important to assess acute injuries quickly and provide proper medical management for the most complete recovery, return to activities and to reduce the risk of chronicity,” states Ricardo Knight, MD, PT, Medical Director of IMAC Illinois. “Our teams have extensive experience treating musculoskeletal injuries for patients of all skill levels and abilities.”

Patients in need of acute injury medical services may also contact the nearest IMAC facility to schedule an appointment for an onsite or telehealth evaluation. According to a 2016 Center for Disease Control survey, 39.5 million people visited doctor’s offices for personal injuries, including those related to car accidents, slip and falls and work related injuries.

“Formalizing the acute injury process is an example of taking a successful service from an acquired practice and implementing it in all IMAC clinics,” said Jeff Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to give patients access to the most appropriate care quickly. Our existing infrastructure and talented medical team gives patients and referrers confidence for speedy access to quality care.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc. 

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages over 15 outpatient medical clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk to emphasize its focus treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. IMAC also operates the BackSpace retail spine health and wellness treatment centers. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacholdings.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMAC Holdings Launches Acute Care Services for Musculoskeletal Injuries Acute Musculoskeletal Injuries include Motor Vehicle Accidents, Sports Injuries, and Work-Related Injuries. BRENTWOOD, Tenn, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus