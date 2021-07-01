IMAC Holdings Launches Acute Care Services for Musculoskeletal Injuries

The acute injury service is available at IMAC Regeneration Center locations in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, which specialize in providing regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and non-opioid therapies that are ideally suited to treat acute musculoskeletal injuries often caused by a wide range of accidents. IMAC currently delivers work-related injury rehabilitation services for the United States Department of Labor.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces the launch of its dedicated acute injury service line. Coinciding with the launch of this service, IMAC will provide physicians, lawyers, and referral sources a toll-free hotline for around-the-clock access to schedule patients with acute sports, accident, and work-related injuries.

“This is about patient access. It is important to assess acute injuries quickly and provide proper medical management for the most complete recovery, return to activities and to reduce the risk of chronicity,” states Ricardo Knight, MD, PT, Medical Director of IMAC Illinois. “Our teams have extensive experience treating musculoskeletal injuries for patients of all skill levels and abilities.”

Patients in need of acute injury medical services may also contact the nearest IMAC facility to schedule an appointment for an onsite or telehealth evaluation. According to a 2016 Center for Disease Control survey , 39.5 million people visited doctor’s offices for personal injuries, including those related to car accidents, slip and falls and work related injuries.

“Formalizing the acute injury process is an example of taking a successful service from an acquired practice and implementing it in all IMAC clinics,” said Jeff Ervin, IMAC’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to give patients access to the most appropriate care quickly. Our existing infrastructure and talented medical team gives patients and referrers confidence for speedy access to quality care.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages over 15 outpatient medical clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk to emphasize its focus treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. IMAC also operates the BackSpace retail spine health and wellness treatment centers. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacholdings.com .