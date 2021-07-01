checkAd

Jamf completes acquisition of Wandera

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

Wandera furthers Jamf’s leadership in Apple Enterprise Management

MINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Wandera, a leader in zero trust cloud security and access.  

This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams confidently protect devices, data and applications while extending the intended Apple experience through the most robust and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform in the market.

“I am very excited to bring Wandera’s Apple-first and Apple-best unified cloud security capabilities into the Jamf platform,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “We believe the way Wandera has built their solutions provides a significant technical advantage to customers and a superior experience for their end users – directly lining up with our purpose of empowering people with technology that puts them first.”

Safely connect workers to the devices, applications and data they need to be productive in a modern world
Gone are the days where employees only connect to their work resources from within a traditional network perimeter. In this changing world, it is more important than ever for organizations to provide employees remote access to company resources while keeping the organization safe and secure.  With Jamf and Wandera, organizations can ensure only the right users on compliant devices access authorized resources – simply empowering workers, no matter where they are. 

Jamf and Wandera both integrate with cloud identity providers to ensure secure access to company resources. While Jamf currently allows users to leverage their single identity and biometrics to access their Mac and cloud applications, Wandera is a true zero trust network access solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. It ensures that after a user authenticates into their device, business connections are secured while enabling non-business applications to route directly to the Internet, preserving end-user privacy and optimizing network infrastructure. For IT, deploying servers, managing certificates, and configuring IP addresses are a thing of the past. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jamf completes acquisition of Wandera Wandera furthers Jamf’s leadership in Apple Enterprise ManagementMINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Wandera, a leader …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus