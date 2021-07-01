Jamf completes acquisition of Wandera

This acquisition uniquely positions Jamf to help IT and security teams confidently protect devices, data and applications while extending the intended Apple experience through the most robust and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform in the market.

“I am very excited to bring Wandera’s Apple-first and Apple-best unified cloud security capabilities into the Jamf platform,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “We believe the way Wandera has built their solutions provides a significant technical advantage to customers and a superior experience for their end users – directly lining up with our purpose of empowering people with technology that puts them first.”

Safely connect workers to the devices, applications and data they need to be productive in a modern world

Gone are the days where employees only connect to their work resources from within a traditional network perimeter. In this changing world, it is more important than ever for organizations to provide employees remote access to company resources while keeping the organization safe and secure. With Jamf and Wandera, organizations can ensure only the right users on compliant devices access authorized resources – simply empowering workers, no matter where they are.

Jamf and Wandera both integrate with cloud identity providers to ensure secure access to company resources. While Jamf currently allows users to leverage their single identity and biometrics to access their Mac and cloud applications, Wandera is a true zero trust network access solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. It ensures that after a user authenticates into their device, business connections are secured while enabling non-business applications to route directly to the Internet, preserving end-user privacy and optimizing network infrastructure. For IT, deploying servers, managing certificates, and configuring IP addresses are a thing of the past.