KYN Capital Group, Inc.'s Koinfold Debit Card to be Issued to National Homeowners Association Employees and Subcontractors

ORLANDO, FL, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce that the National Homeowners Association, dba BW Property Management Group, plans to issue the KoinFold Debit Card to all employees and subcontractors for the management of payroll and direct deposits. This decision was made as part of an ongoing partnership with KYN Capital Group, and BW Property Management Group and is expected to take place in the coming month.

“A key goal for the National Homeowners Association is to integrate the KoinFold suite of tools wherever it adds value to our business. I’ve found that the Koinfold suite will not only help streamline our business operations, but will also allow us to provide benefits to the thousands of new businesses and subcontractors we will be working with,” stated Solomon Williams, CEO.

One major benefit can be found in the Homes and Services Division. The National Homeowners Association has launched BidWilly.com, a similar platform to Angie but is 100% free for small businesses using a KoinFold Debit Card for direct deposits and payments. By being a free service this will allow the “smallest” of small businesses to compete that can not afford to pay lead fees on other platforms such as Angie.

Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group, invites any innovative ideas and technology that will drive faster adoption of Koinfold across many key verticals. It’s a win-win-win.

Businesses nationwide can now create their free profile at https://bidwilly.com/ starting today as part of a national soft launch.

About BW Property Management Group

BW Property Management Group is a home services company which competes directly with companies such as Angie, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack. BW leverages a homegrown in-house proprietary software platform called BidWilly.com which enables clients to save as much as 70% on home services. BW began operating in 2008 and now manages services for almost 2,500 homes with plans to begin national expansion. BW also owns the trademark name “National Homeowners Association” and is the leading home services provider in Central FL.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Koinfold on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/koinfold

https://www.koinfold.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
KYN Capital Group, Inc.
info@kyncap.com





Disclaimer

