First National Corporation Completes Acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle

STRASBURG, Va., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) (the “Company” or “First National”), the one-bank holding company of First Bank, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) effective July 1, 2021 (the “Merger”). Following completion of the Merger, Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. Pursuant to the previously announced terms of the Merger, each outstanding share of Fincastle common stock is entitled to receive 0.1649 shares of First National’s common stock, or $3.30 in cash, or a combination of stock and cash, subject to election and proration such that the aggregate consideration will consist of 80 percent First National common stock and 20 percent cash. If Fincastle shareholders elect for more than 20 percent of Fincastle’s outstanding shares of common stock to be exchanged for cash consideration, First National has the unilateral right to increase the amount of cash paid up to 22 percent of Fincastle’s outstanding shares of common stock and proportionally decrease the amount of First National common stock issued. As a reminder, Fincastle shareholders are required to make an election regarding the merger consideration no later than 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 7, 2021.



Immediately following the Merger, the former branches of Fincastle assumed in the Merger will continue to operate as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until the systems integration is completed in October 2021. With the addition of Fincastle, the Company would have had approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $868 million in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits on a combined pro-forma basis at December 31, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger with The Bank of Fincastle and excited to be joining forces with a team of dedicated local bankers committed to their customers and communities,” stated Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Harvard continued, “We believe that our combined companies will provide significantly more resources to small business customers across all of our markets while positively impacting our communities like we have for our combined two centuries in business. Since 1875 in Fincastle and 1907 in Strasburg, our companies have a legacy of service unmatched by most banks in Virginia. We look forward to working with our employees and customers to continue the legacy.”