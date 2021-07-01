checkAd

First National Corporation Completes Acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

STRASBURG, Va., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) (the “Company” or “First National”), the one-bank holding company of First Bank, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle (“Fincastle”) effective July 1, 2021 (the “Merger”). Following completion of the Merger, Fincastle was merged with and into First Bank. Pursuant to the previously announced terms of the Merger, each outstanding share of Fincastle common stock is entitled to receive 0.1649 shares of First National’s common stock, or $3.30 in cash, or a combination of stock and cash, subject to election and proration such that the aggregate consideration will consist of 80 percent First National common stock and 20 percent cash. If Fincastle shareholders elect for more than 20 percent of Fincastle’s outstanding shares of common stock to be exchanged for cash consideration, First National has the unilateral right to increase the amount of cash paid up to 22 percent of Fincastle’s outstanding shares of common stock and proportionally decrease the amount of First National common stock issued. As a reminder, Fincastle shareholders are required to make an election regarding the merger consideration no later than 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 7, 2021.

Immediately following the Merger, the former branches of Fincastle assumed in the Merger will continue to operate as The Bank of Fincastle, a division of First Bank, until the systems integration is completed in October 2021. With the addition of Fincastle, the Company would have had approximately $1.2 billion in assets, $868 million in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits on a combined pro-forma basis at December 31, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger with The Bank of Fincastle and excited to be joining forces with a team of dedicated local bankers committed to their customers and communities,” stated Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Harvard continued, “We believe that our combined companies will provide significantly more resources to small business customers across all of our markets while positively impacting our communities like we have for our combined two centuries in business. Since 1875 in Fincastle and 1907 in Strasburg, our companies have a legacy of service unmatched by most banks in Virginia. We look forward to working with our employees and customers to continue the legacy.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First National Corporation Completes Acquisition of The Bank of Fincastle STRASBURG, Va., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) (the “Company” or “First National”), the one-bank holding company of First Bank, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of The Bank of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) Provides Shareholder Update
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Polyphor Provides Update on the Phase III FORTRESS Study of Balixafortide in Patients With Advanced ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus