Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bird Feed Company D&D

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) (“Central”), a market leader in the Garden and Pet industries, announced today that it has acquired D&D Commodities Ltd. (“D&D”). Headquartered in Stephen, Minn., D&D is a provider of high-quality, premium bird feed. The addition of D&D’s brands will expand Central’s portfolio in the bird feed category and further deepen the Company’s relationship with major retailers.

“We are excited to welcome the D&D team into the Central Garden & Pet organization,” said Tim Cofer, CEO of Central. “Our Central to Home strategy is focused on building further scale in our two industries and growing leading brands consumers love. Adding D&D’s well-known and trusted premium bird feed brands solidifies our position in this attractive category and will strengthen our footprint with key retail customers.”

Established in 1987, D&D develops, manufactures and sells food for birds, small animals and wildlife under the 3D, Wild Delight, Better Bird and L’Avian Plus brands. The company operates three manufacturing plants in Stephen, Minn., Argyle, Minn. and Greeley, Col. and sells to large retailers, farm & feed, garden centers and online.

As a pioneer in the bird seed industry, D&D was the first to remove all added chemical preservatives from its formulations, use bilingual labeling and add real fruit to their formulas. Further, D&D developed a unique seed-cleaning process that allows the company to offer the cleanest, virtually dust-free products available in the industry.

“For over 30 years, D&D has offered premium nutrition for a variety of birds, small animals and wildlife, proudly innovating and bringing new ideas to market. We are excited for this next chapter in our business as part of Central Garden & Pet,” said Scott Stinar, CEO of D&D. “Central’s resources, capabilities and expertise in the lawn and garden industries will be key to growing our business further.”

The transaction closed on June 30. Central senior management will provide more details on the acquisition during the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings call.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,900 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

