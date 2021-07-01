ViacomCBS Announces Global Appointments

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it will unify the company’s US and international businesses under a simplified global leadership structure. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each promoted to the role of President & CEO, with global oversight for their respective brand groups, MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. In addition, George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS, will expand his role to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS’ FTA networks around the world.

Chris McCarthy (Photo: Business Wire)

McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks will continue to report to Bob Bakish, President & CEO, ViacomCBS, and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI). International brand leadership will be realigned under this new structure.

In addition, Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, will add distribution of ViacomCBS International Studios content to his group's mandate, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally. Barbara Zaneri assumes the title of Chief Program Acquisitions Officer for ViacomCBS, to reflect her expanded role leading all acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay. Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy and partner closely with leaders across ViacomCBS and VCNI.

“These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world,” said Bob Bakish. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”

