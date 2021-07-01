checkAd

ViacomCBS Announces Global Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it will unify the company’s US and international businesses under a simplified global leadership structure. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each promoted to the role of President & CEO, with global oversight for their respective brand groups, MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. In addition, George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS, will expand his role to include responsibility for a global content strategy across ViacomCBS’ FTA networks around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005504/en/

Chris McCarthy (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris McCarthy (Photo: Business Wire)

McCarthy, Robbins and Cheeks will continue to report to Bob Bakish, President & CEO, ViacomCBS, and work closely with Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI). International brand leadership will be realigned under this new structure.

In addition, Dan Cohen, President of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, will add distribution of ViacomCBS International Studios content to his group's mandate, which will now oversee all ViacomCBS content licensing and distribution globally. Barbara Zaneri assumes the title of Chief Program Acquisitions Officer for ViacomCBS, to reflect her expanded role leading all acquisitions globally across linear, streaming and pay. Zaneri will continue to report to McCarthy and partner closely with leaders across ViacomCBS and VCNI.

“These changes enable a truly global approach to brand management, content acquisitions and licensing across ViacomCBS’ networks around the world,” said Bob Bakish. “With a global reach of 4.1 billion cumulative homes in over 180 countries, our globally aligned leadership structure will ensure that our internationally recognized brands and content are ubiquitous across every platform and every market.”

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Announces Global Appointments ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) today announced that it will unify the company’s US and international businesses under a simplified global leadership structure. Effective immediately, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins are each promoted to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
Culture’s Biggest Night, The “BET AWARDS” 2021, Dominates the Award Show Arena as the Best Performing Awards Show This Year Among P18-49 with 2.4 Million Total Viewers Tuning In Across Seven ViacomCBS Nets on Sunday, June 27
28.06.21
ViacomCBS Announces CMT MUSIC AWARDS Will Move To CBS on Heels of This Year’s Success
28.06.21
ViacomCBS Announces CMT Music Awards Will Move to CBS on Heels of This Year’s Success
23.06.21
ViacomCBS Announces Enhanced Streaming Content Leadership Structure
17.06.21
BET Celebrates Juneteenth and the Resilience of the African American Spirit With a Curated Compilation of Uplifting Long and Short-form Content Under Its ‘Content for Change’ Initiative
17.06.21
Nickelodeon Introduces The Patrick Star Show and Middlemost Post, Debuting Back to Back Friday, July 9
14.06.21
Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 “BET AWARDS” Broadcast Set to Air Live on BET, Sunday, June 27 at 8: 00 PM, ET/PT
11.06.21
J Balvin, Samantha Bee, Padma Lakshmi, Nancy Pelosi and Ben Simmons Join Nickelodeon’s Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality, Premiering Thursday June 17, at 7:30 P.M. ET/PT
07.06.21
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service This Summer
01.06.21
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Evercore ISI Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference