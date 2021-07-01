checkAd

ProVen VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
1 July 2021


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 June 2021, are summarised as follows:

  Shares in issue Voting rights per Share Voting rights
Ordinary shares of 10p each 193,608,625 1 193,608,625
       
Total voting rights     193,608,625
       

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End





