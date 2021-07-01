checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen recommend shareholders to accept Vonovia offer

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen recommend shareholders to accept Vonovia offer

01.07.2021 / 15:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Joint Reasoned Statement of Deutsche Wohnen SE

Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen recommend shareholders to accept Vonovia offer

  • Offer is fair and adequate and offers Deutsche Wohnen shareholders the opportunity for a secure, timely and fair realization of value
  • Deutsche Wohnen welcomes the strategic benefit of the combination and the added value it will generate for all parties and stakeholders
  • Building Europe's largest real estate group offers the opportunity to address strategic challenges in the property market even more consistently

Berlin, July 1, 2021. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") today published a joint statement on the voluntary public takeover offer by Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG). In this statement, both parties come to the conclusion that the offer is in the best interest of Deutsche Wohnen, its shareholders, customers and employees, and therefore recommend shareholders to accept Vonovia's offer. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have independently examined and evaluated the conditions of the offer and also taken into account fairness opinions provided by five financial advisors. Both boards believe that the offer is fair and adequate and offers Deutsche Wohnen shareholders the opportunity for a secure, timely and fair realization of value.

