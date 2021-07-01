checkAd

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Announces Pricing of $8 Million Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ("EWPG" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 American Depository Shares (the "ADSs"), representing 8,000,000 shares of EWPG's common stock ("common shares") at a price to the public of $8.00 per ADS. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be $8 million (equivalent to approximately SEK 68,080,000 Million based on the June 30, 2021 exchange ratio of USD 1 = SEK 8.51), before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any. EWPG has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by the Company. The Company has received approval to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "WAVE" and is expected to begin trading on July 1, 2021. The offering is expected to close July 6, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions as well as certain corporate registration formalities required under the Swedish Companies Act.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities on June 30, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at syndicate@allianceg.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

EWPG's common shares are currently listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North") under the symbol "ECOWVE". The filing of the prospectus in the United States with the SEC has no direct implications for EWPG's listing on Nasdaq First North in Sweden.

