Tyler Technologies Signs Agreement with Florida Certification Board to Improve Online Services

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the Florida Certification Board (FCB) signed a multi-year contract for Tyler’s State Regulatory Licensing and Enforcement software and online portal, implemented on the CAVU eLicense solution. This new partnership demonstrates Tyler’s commitment to serving all types of regulatory agencies, including independent, non-profit certification boards.

The FCB selected Tyler because of the robust functionality and high level of configurability of the software and its ability to perform more complex connections and operations, as well as Tyler’s decades of experience in this area. Tyler’s software solution will provide improved online services and ensure a customer-friendly service experience both for certification holders and the general public. This enhanced system will also allow the FCB to meet or exceed the level of transparency and reporting that the Florida legislature requires.

“After being through several system implementations and migrations over the past five years, we learned that our requirements and processes for the certifications we issue would be much better supported by a purpose-built regulatory and enforcement solution,” said Neal McGarry, president & CEO, Florida Certification Board. “Tyler’s regulatory software offers more functionality and a better online experience for our constituents. It will allow us to improve how we serve our certification holders and the public, and is best suited for protecting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Florida.”

The FCB is a non-profit organization responsible for the certification of professionals working in child welfare, addiction, mental health, peer and recovery support, and related health and human service fields. With Tyler’s software solution, agencies including the FCB can keep pace with changing legislative requirements and evolving constituent needs. It streamlines all certification and enforcement processes, including revenue management, reporting and analytics, inspections, case management, examinations, and continuing education, with centralized contact management and document management. Certification applications, renewals, maintenance, verification, and payment processing are handled online. All activity and data are stored in a single application that can be continuously configured to meet evolving needs.

“We’re pleased that the FCB trusted Tyler with a key area of their mission to regulate certified professionals through experience, education and compliance,” said Caroline Miller, Tyler Technologies' Business Development Executive, State Government. “Tyler’s CAVU eLicense is highly configurable – one of the primary reasons that more than 39 regulatory agencies have adopted it across 19 states. Certification management is an area that is growing in complexity and the traditional certification-centric solutions in the market are often ill-equipped to meet today’s more rigorous credentialing and enforcement-like requirements. Tyler has the functionality, expertise, and experience to meet this demand.”

The Florida Certification Board is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. The FCB designs, develops and manages programs for over 30 health and human services professions and certifies more than 25,000 professionals statewide.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

