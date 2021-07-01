Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today reminded investors they are invited to attend the 2021 FUV and Friends Summer Showcase at the Portland International Raceway on July 26. The Summer Showcase will be open to Arcimoto shareholders, media, analysts, owners, and pre-order customers by request. To request a ticket, send an email to summershowcase@arcimoto.com .

The Summer Showcase is open to Arcimoto shareholders, media, analysts, owners, enthusiasts, planet-lovers, and pre-order customers by request. Photo by Arcimoto

“This is a red alert for not only our investors, but for all life on earth: the climate is in trouble, and it’s up to all of us to come together to solve the existential threat of our time,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “We welcome you to join us at PIR to experience our EVs on Oregon’s iconic raceway, and to learn more about a shared vision for the future of equitable, ubiquitous, rightsized transportation. We have huge problems to solve, but no one ever said solving them shouldn’t be incredibly fun.”

Arcimoto plans to debut the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate electric on-road fun machine, and the newest EV to be built on the modular Arcimoto Platform. The company will also outline its vision for shared, rightsized electric vehicles, followed by live technology demonstrations. FUVs and Tilting Motor Works trikes will be available to ride on the historic raceway.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.