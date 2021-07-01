checkAd

FUV Investor Alert Arcimoto Actively Reminds All Investors They Are Invited to Attend FUV and Friends Summer Showcase at Portland International Raceway on July 26

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 15:15  |  49   |   |   

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today reminded investors they are invited to attend the 2021 FUV and Friends Summer Showcase at the Portland International Raceway on July 26. The Summer Showcase will be open to Arcimoto shareholders, media, analysts, owners, and pre-order customers by request. To request a ticket, send an email to summershowcase@arcimoto.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005297/en/

The Summer Showcase is open to Arcimoto shareholders, media, analysts, owners, enthusiasts, planet-lovers, and pre-order customers by request. Photo by Arcimoto

The Summer Showcase is open to Arcimoto shareholders, media, analysts, owners, enthusiasts, planet-lovers, and pre-order customers by request. Photo by Arcimoto

“This is a red alert for not only our investors, but for all life on earth: the climate is in trouble, and it’s up to all of us to come together to solve the existential threat of our time,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “We welcome you to join us at PIR to experience our EVs on Oregon’s iconic raceway, and to learn more about a shared vision for the future of equitable, ubiquitous, rightsized transportation. We have huge problems to solve, but no one ever said solving them shouldn’t be incredibly fun.”

Arcimoto plans to debut the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate electric on-road fun machine, and the newest EV to be built on the modular Arcimoto Platform. The company will also outline its vision for shared, rightsized electric vehicles, followed by live technology demonstrations. FUVs and Tilting Motor Works trikes will be available to ride on the historic raceway.

For the latest company updates, follow Arcimoto on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. A replay of the Company’s latest quarterly earnings webinar can be viewed here. For more information, visit Arcimoto.com.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Arcimoto Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Arcimoto (FUV)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FUV Investor Alert Arcimoto Actively Reminds All Investors They Are Invited to Attend FUV and Friends Summer Showcase at Portland International Raceway on July 26 Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today reminded investors they are invited to attend the 2021 FUV and Friends Summer Showcase at the Portland …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
JPMorgan Chase to Host Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
QAD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of QAD Inc. - ...
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.06.21
Arcimoto and Lightning Motorcycles Begin Development of World’s Fastest Electric Three-Wheel Tilting Motorcycle
22.06.21
Arcimoto to Showcase Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator at 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on June 24
20.06.21
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.06.21
FUV UPDATED DEADLINE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Informs Arcimoto Inc. Investors of the Updated June 21 Deadline in Securities Class Action Due to the Recently Declared Federal Court Holiday - FUV
19.06.21
MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17.06.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Arcimoto, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
16.06.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV)
16.06.21
Two Days Remaining to Actively Participate in Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Class Action: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
08.06.21
Arcimoto to be Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
04.06.21
Arcimoto Announces Grand Opening of Arcimoto Eugene Rental Center